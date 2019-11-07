Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards for public service

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In a bid to acknowledge and reward outstanding contributions by citizens to public service, the State government on Wednesday announced institution of ‘YSR Life Time Awards for Public Service. The award, to be given to people from various categories, will be presented by the Chief Minister on January 26 and August 15 every year. The award carries Rs 10 lakh cash prize and a citation signed by the Chief Minister. According to the government order (MS 137) issued by Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash on Wednesday, the award will come into force from 2020. 

Two months before presenting the awards, a committee, which will be constituted by the Chief Minister every year,  will invite recommendations. The panel’s recommendations will be submitted to the Chief Minister for approval and his decision is final. 

People excelled in social work, public affairs (includes law and politics), science and engineering, trade and industry, media, medicine,  art, literature and education, civil service, sports and others will be considered for the award. Former Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam and Praveen Prakash hadsparred over the circulation of the Awards file in the meeting of council of ministers a few days ago, following which the former was removed from his post.

