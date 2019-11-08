CII meet to be a boon for construction sector

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is all set to conduct its 10th edition of CII EXCON seminar from December 10 to 14 at Bengaluru. Several roadshows have been planned across the country during the same period. Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Nellore have been chosen for these roadshows in the State.

“These three places have the maximum industry concentration in the State and hence were chosen for the roadshows,” said vice-chairperson of CII AP and MD of Efftronics Systems Pvt. Ltd D Ramakrishna.

The topic for this year’s seminar is ‘Challenges and Opportunities in Construction Industry: The Way Ahead’, while ‘Smart i-tech-Next Gen India@75’ is its theme.

“The aim is to increase productivity, speed and be on par with the international construction industry standards,” added Ramakrishna. Contractor and dealers, along with other stakeholders, can make use of this opportunity to acquire knowledge of various advancement equipment used for the construction business.

“A total of 1,250 exhibitors, including more than 350 foreign stakeholders from across 25 countries, such as China, Germany, Korea, Italy, Turkey, UK, USA will be exhibiting their latest offerings to the construction industry,” said EXCON steering committee member T R Bharathan.