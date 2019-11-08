CM Jagan distributes cheques worth Rs 264 crore to 3.7 lakh AgriGold victims

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Fulfilling his promise, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy distributed cheques to AgriGold victims who deposited less than Rs 10,000 in the scam-hit company, at a programme held at the Police Parade Grounds in the city on Thursday. A total sum of Rs 264 crore was released for 3.7 lakh AgriGold depositors.

Addressing a large gathering on the occasion, the Chief Minister announced that the AgriGold victims who deposited less than Rs 20,000, will also get their money back after court clearance. There is still one month time for the victims who could not get their money back during distribution of cheques on Thursday, to enrol their names for refund of their deposits. “I saw your anguish and understood your problems. During my Praja Sankalpa Yatra, I promised to solve your problems and today I am keeping my promise,” Jagan said.

He said soon after the formation of his government, he resolved to take up the cause of AgriGold victims and in the first cabinet meeting on June 10, a decision was taken to extend a helping hand to the depositors in a phased manner. Lambasting the previous government for failing to redress the grievances of AgriGold victims, Jagan said some TDP leaders tried to grab the assets of the scam-hit company at throwaway prices by taking advantage of the situation.

The Chief Minister who highlighted his government’s achievements in the last five months, said, “One after another, every promise made to the people is being fulfilled. As assured 4 lakh jobs have been created and of which 1.35 lakh are government jobs. A financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each has been extended to 2.25 lakh auto/taxi drivers cum owners in the State. I am the son of a farmer and know the problems of agriculture. My government, which stands by farmers, has extended more benefits than promised to them. Rythu Bharosa will be implemented for five years and instead of Rs 12,500 per year, Rs 13,500 is being paid to farmers under the scheme.”

Stating that the YSRC government is committed to the economic uplift of weaker sections and empowerment of women, he said 50 per cent reservation has been provided to SCs, STs, BCs, minorities and women in nominated posts and nominated works. “Like nowhere in the country, we have brought in a legislation reserving 75 per cent of jobs in industries for locals. The government has saved Rs 830 crore on Polavaram and Rs 50 crore on Veligonda project through reverse tendering,” he said.

AgriGold victims Viswanath from Kallur in Anantapur district, B Rathnamary from Prathipadu and N Krishnalekha from Nadendla in Guntur explained their sufferings during the last five years. The victims said though they made several representations to the previous TDP government, no steps were taken to repay their deposits.