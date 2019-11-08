Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nadu Nedu launch venue not finalised

District collector Pola Bhaskar and other officials have already visited some schools in and around Ongole city limits on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Published: 08th November 2019 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  District authorities are still in search for a suitable venue for the prestigious ‘Nadu Nedu’ programme launch event, in which Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to inaugurate its launch on November 14, marking the Children’s Day. 

District collector Pola Bhaskar and other officials have already visited some schools in and around Ongole city limits on Tuesday and Wednesday. As per Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy’s directions, district authorities also visited  Kothapatnam, Eethamukkala, Alluru, ZP High School in Gavandlapalem and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Motumala. 

J-C S Shanmohan visited these schools and came to the conclusion that KGBV grounds in Motumala might be suitable for the event. However, the venue will be finalised only after the collector visits the school. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nadu Nedu CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Childrens Day
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Gallery
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp