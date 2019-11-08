Nadu Nedu launch venue not finalised

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: District authorities are still in search for a suitable venue for the prestigious ‘Nadu Nedu’ programme launch event, in which Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to inaugurate its launch on November 14, marking the Children’s Day.

District collector Pola Bhaskar and other officials have already visited some schools in and around Ongole city limits on Tuesday and Wednesday. As per Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy’s directions, district authorities also visited Kothapatnam, Eethamukkala, Alluru, ZP High School in Gavandlapalem and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Motumala.

J-C S Shanmohan visited these schools and came to the conclusion that KGBV grounds in Motumala might be suitable for the event. However, the venue will be finalised only after the collector visits the school.