Home States Andhra Pradesh

Notices slapped on 47 traders for hoarding onions

Vigilance and Enforcement officials conducted surprise raids at 70 shops, over 600 quintals of onion worth Rs 27 lakhs seized.

Published: 08th November 2019 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Onion

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the price of onions skyrocketing in the markets and to take action against traders hoarding stocks illegally, Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) officials conducted surprise raids at various places across the State on Wednesday and Thursday. 

On Wednesday, the officials inspected 70 shops and issued notices to 47 traders after irregularities such as illegal hoarding of onions and evasion of the agricultural market fee (AMF) were found. The officials further seized over 600 quintals of onion worth Rs 27 lakh, collected Rs 2.45 lakh marketing fee and Rs 85,000 as penalty from the traders.

The seized stocks were later handed over to marketing department officials concerned for further action. 
Marketing officials filed cases against 10 traders under Section 17 C of AP Agricultural Produce & Livestock Markets Act, 1966 for illegal hoarding onions without any valid licences. 

The central government has imposed a stock limit of onions for wholesaler 50 metric tonnes (MT) and retailers 10 MT till November 31. During the inspections, it was noticed that some of the dealers did not have a valid agriculture market committee licence, trade licence and certification of weights from the Legal Metrology department. 

“As many as 37 onion traders were slapped a fine for hoarding and other 10 for not paying the AMF. Several traders were found to be not maintaining stock registers, sale bills, evading payment of agriculture market cess and having excess stock,” said V&E Director-General KV Rajendranath Reddy. 

The traders purchase onions from Kurnool and Maharastra. Officials said some of the traders were sitting on the stocks to create artificial scarcity in the markets. “Criminal action will be taken against the traders if they were found to be illegally hoarding onions and other commodities,” a vigilance official warned.  Similarly, Krishna district Vigilance officials raided a wholesale market in Gollapudi and seized 125 bags of onion stored at a warehouse. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Onions Onion hoarding
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Gallery
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp