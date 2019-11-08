Samudra Shakti exercise concludes in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: INS Kamorta, anti-submarine warfare corvette, is jointly exercising with Indonesian warship KRI Usman Harun, a multi-role corvette, in the Bay of Bengal as part of the two-day Indian Navy-Indonesian Navy bilateral exercise ‘Samudra Shakti’, which concluded on Thursday.

The joint exercises include manoeuvres, surface warfare exercises, air defence exercises, weapon firing drills, helicopter operations and boarding operations. KRI Usman Harun arrived here on November 4 to participate in the second edition Ex-‘Samudra Shakti’. The harbour phase, conducted on November 4 and 5, included professional interactions in the form of subject matter expert exchanges (SMEE), cross deck visits, simulator drills, planning conferences, sports fixtures and social interactions.

His Excellency Sidharto Reza Suryodipuro, Indonesian Ambassador to India, witnessed some of the activities of the harbour phase at Visakhapatnam. The ambassador held discussions with ENC Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain along with Indonesian Navy delegation, headed by Cmde Yayan Sofiyan, Commander of Security Task Force of Indonesian Fleet Command on issues of mutual maritime interest in the region.