Set up KRMB office in Kurnool, say Rayalaseema leaders

KURNOOL: Rayalaseema Saaguneeti Sadhana Samithi (RSSS) leaders met Water Resources Minister and district in-charge minister P Anil Kumar on Thursday, and submitted a memorandum to him demanding setting up of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) office in Kurnool.

It was Anil Kumar’s first visit to Kurnool district after assuming charge as the minister. He participated in the District Review Committee meeting held at the Collectorate here on Thursday. After the meeting, the RSSS leaders met him and explained to him about the water needs of the region. RSSS vice-president YN Reddy demanded that the government set up KRMB office in Kurnool.

Meanwhile, the CPM leaders, led by its district secretary K Prabhakar Reddy, also met the minister and submitted a representation to him seeking expedition of Gundrevula Reservoir, RDS right canal, Vedavathi Lift Irrigation and flood canal works on Tungabhadra River. They also sought the filling of 106 tanks in the district through Handri Neeva Sujala Sravathi canals.