Student JAC leaders try to prevent minister from attending DRC meet

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Tense situation prevailed at the Collectorate here on Thursday, when a scuffle broke out between Rayalaseema Students JAC leaders and police, as the former tried to prevent Minister for Water Resources P Anil Kumar from attending the District Review Committee (DRC) meeting.

The JAC leaders, who were aware of the minister’s visit, tried to prevent the minister from attending the DRC meeting and submit their demand of setting up of High Court in Kurnool.When the minister was about to enter the Collectorate, the JAC leaders tried to stop him. However, the police brought the situation under control. Later, the advocates, who have been protesting for setting up of High Court in Kurnool for the past two months, also met the minister.

The residents of Srisailam reservoir submerged villages also obstructed the minister’s convoy at Nandikotkur and demanded jobs and compensation to their family members as per GO 98. Later, Anil Kumar, along with Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Labour Minister Gummanur Jayaram, MLAs and MPs, attended the DRC meeting.