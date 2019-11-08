Home States Andhra Pradesh

Student JAC leaders try to prevent minister from attending DRC meet

The JAC leaders, who were aware of the minister’s visit, tried to prevent the minister from attending the DRC meeting.

Published: 08th November 2019 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Tense situation prevailed at the Collectorate here on Thursday, when a scuffle broke out between Rayalaseema Students JAC leaders and police, as the former tried to prevent Minister for Water Resources P Anil Kumar from attending the District Review Committee (DRC) meeting. 

The JAC leaders, who were aware of the minister’s visit, tried to prevent the minister from attending the DRC meeting and submit their demand of setting up of High Court in Kurnool.When the minister was about to enter the Collectorate, the JAC leaders tried to stop him. However, the police brought the situation under control. Later, the advocates, who have been protesting for setting up of High Court in Kurnool for the past two months, also met the minister.

The residents of Srisailam reservoir submerged villages also obstructed the minister’s convoy at Nandikotkur and demanded jobs and compensation to their family members as per GO 98. Later, Anil Kumar, along with Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Labour Minister Gummanur Jayaram, MLAs and MPs, attended the DRC meeting. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JAC leaders Rayalaseema
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Gallery
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp