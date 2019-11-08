TDP government gave disputed land to Reliance: Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for IT and Industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy said lands given by the previous TDP government as part of MoUs signed during partnership summit were locked in disputes.

Addressing mediaperons, the minister said the YSRC government inherited ill-conceived projects and it will have to pay Rs 4,000 crore worth incentives promised to the industries by the previous TDP government. He said the incentives will be paid in phases.

Replying to a query, the minister said Adani Group and Reliance are not withdrawing from the State. However, Adani Group has been told to submit fresh proposals and land will be given as per its present requirement. He said Adani Group would make an announcement in this regard soon. Since there is no land bank in the State, the government is finding it difficult to give land to entrepreneurs.

He said the land allotted for Reliance in Tirupati was locked in disputes and now alternative land was being given to them. He said general notices were given to the companies which did not initiate the projects as per agreement. Goutham Reddy said the ruling government has decided to review the 2015-2020 industrial policy. A new industrial policy will be announced in the coming Budget session, he said.

The previous government had chosen Dugarajapatnam for construction of major port as part of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. However, as Dugarajapatnam was not found feasible, it is now proposed to construct the port at Ramayapatnam.