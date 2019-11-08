Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three years of demonetisation: When Lord Hanuman earned Rs 1.05 crore, thanks to note ban

The temple hundi was found to have been filled to the brim with the scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.

Published: 08th November 2019 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Lord Hanuman

Lord Hanuman (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ancient Dasanjaneya Swamy Temple at Machavaram in the city, which generally gets a revenue of Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh in a period of 60 days through hundi collections, surprisingly earned a whopping Rs 1.05 crore during the time of demonetisation.

The temple hundi was found to have been filled to the brim with the scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. Earlier, smaller denominations like Rs 10, Rs 20 and Rs 50 used to be dropped in the hundi.

According to the Parakamani officials, counting of hundi collections began at 8 am and concluded at 4 pm on 24th November, 2016. Temple sources opined that traders and businessmen might have liberally dropped the demonetised currency notes in the hundi instead of standing in serpentine queues at banks and accounting for the money later on.

Speaking to Express, temple executive officer Nutaki Venkata Sambasiva Rao confirmed that the temple hundi collection stood at Rs 1,05,59,327. This is the first time in the history of the temple that the hundi collection crossed Rs 1 crore mark in 72 days.

The earlier record for 60 days was Rs 2.95 lakh during the month of April in 2016. The temple staff were surprised to see Rs 1,000 notes (100 bundles) and Rs 500 (300 notes) in the hundi. Besides cash offerings, the hundi also contained gold and silver. However, their value is yet to be ascertained.

The EO said that Anjaneya Swamy temple is one of the prominent ones in Krishna district. The temple comes under the purview of the Endowments Department.

(With inputs from Online Desk)

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lord Hanuman Demonetisation anniversary Demonetisation Note Ban anniversary Note Ban
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp