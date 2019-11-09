Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan seeks exemption from court appearance

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was at the Secretariat busy with various engagements including meeting with Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A week after a CBI special court dismissed the plea of Jagan Mohan Reddy seeking exemption from weekly personal appearance in the alleged illegal assets case, the YSRC chief sought an exemption for the Friday’s hearing as he was unable to attend the court in order to discharge his constitutional duties as the Chief Minister.

On Friday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was at the Secretariat busy with various engagements including meeting with Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. For the record, on November 1, a CBI special court rejected Jagan’s plea, following which YSRC MLA Ambati Rambabu said that his party chief would move High Court challenging the order. It is learnt that the ground is being prepared for the same.

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy illegal assets case CBI special court
