‘Connect to Andhra’ website launched, MLA first donor 

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched ‘Connect to Andhra’ web portal, which gives details about the donations received from various sources. The website, launched at the Secretariat here on Friday, will have details of the funds collected from donors, societies, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and CSR donations.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that details of donations made for the welfare schemes being implemented in their villages such as Navaratnalu, Nadu-Nedu and other government schemes will be uploaded on the website.

“It’s a great opportunity to show your love for the State. It does not matter how much you help. You can take up any activity in your village or constituency or in your district or can donate any amount of money for the development. I appeal to all Non-Resident Indians to come forward and donate something to make AP better,” Jagan said.

Municipal Administration Commissioner Vijay Kumar, Planning Commission deputy secretary Koteswaramma, APNRT chairman Medapati Venkat attended the event. Mangalagiri MLA A Ramakrishna Reddy (RK) made first donation to ‘Connect to Andhra’. He donated his entire salary, allowances and other benefits form the Assembly from November 2019 to the end of his tenure. He handed over a letter addressed to the Assembly Speaker to that effect to the officials of Assembly.

CM: Great opportunity to help AP

The Chief Minister has said it’s a great opportunity to show people’s love for the State. He appealed to NRTs to donate to make AP a better State. The govt is targeting to raise at least `1,000 crore through contributions from different sources in the ongoing financial year under ‘Connect to Andhra.’