Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Connect to Andhra’ website launched, MLA first donor 

The website will have details of the funds collected from donors, societies, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and CSR donations.

Published: 09th November 2019 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launches Connect to Andhra web portal at Secretariat on Friday.

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launches Connect to Andhra web portal at Secretariat on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched ‘Connect to Andhra’ web portal, which gives details about the donations received from various sources. The website, launched at the Secretariat here on Friday, will have details of the funds collected from donors, societies, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and CSR donations.  

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that details of donations made for the welfare schemes being implemented in their villages such as Navaratnalu, Nadu-Nedu and other government schemes will be uploaded on the website.

“It’s a great opportunity to show your love for the State. It does not matter how much you help. You can take up any activity in your village or constituency or in your district or can donate any amount of money for the development. I appeal to all Non-Resident Indians to come forward and donate something to make AP better,” Jagan said.

Municipal Administration Commissioner Vijay Kumar, Planning Commission deputy secretary Koteswaramma, APNRT chairman Medapati Venkat attended the event. Mangalagiri MLA A Ramakrishna Reddy (RK) made first donation to ‘Connect to Andhra’. He donated his entire salary, allowances and other benefits form the Assembly from November 2019 to the end of his tenure. He handed over a letter addressed to the Assembly Speaker to that effect to the officials of Assembly.

CM: Great opportunity  to help AP
The Chief Minister has said it’s a great opportunity to show people’s love for the State. He appealed to NRTs to donate to make AP a better State. The govt is targeting to raise at least `1,000 crore through contributions from different sources in the ongoing financial year under ‘Connect to Andhra.’

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Connect to Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy donations
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp