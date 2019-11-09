Home States Andhra Pradesh

Five-year-old girl found dead in bushes near marriage hall in Andhra Pradesh

The parents found the girl missing around 9:45 pm and searched for her, but in vain.

File photo of Varshitha

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A five-year-old girl was found dead under suspicious circumstances near a function hall at Chenetha Nagar in Kurabalakota Mandal in the early hours of Friday. According to Madanapalle DSP Ravi Manohar Achari, the deceased was identified as Varshitha.

The girl’s parents are Sidda Reddy and Usha Rani and they hail from Guttapalem in B Kothakota Mandal. Sidda Reddy is a farmer. The couple, along with their daughter, came to KNR Convention Centre at Chenetha Nagar in Kurabalakota Mandal to attend their relative’s marriage on Thursday night.

The parents found the girl missing around 9:45 pm and searched for her, but in vain. They found Varshitha dead in the bushes behind the convention centre at 6.15 am on Friday and lodged a complaint with the police. A clues team and dogs squad were pressed into service. The body of the girl was sent to the Madanapalle government hospital for postmortem.

