Gudur tahsildar caught in ACB net, accomplice held

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a private person sent by a woman tahsildar to collect a bribe of Rs 4 lakh from a farmer at Panyam bus stop on Thursday evening.

After D Suresh (farmer) complained to the ACB sleuths, the latter laid a trap and caught the person, who was identified as Shaik Hussain Basha, a native of Panyam. “Basha was arrested, while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 4 lakh on behalf of Gudur tahsildar S Haseena Begum. Haseena is a native of Nandyal.”

Kurnool ACB DSP M Nagabhushanam said. Haseena demanded bribe from Suresh for doing official favour of giving revenue clearance to 4.38 acres of land located in survey numbers 864-2A, 864-2 B1 and 864-2 B2 in Gudur as the said land was earlier in court litigation. The complainant Suresh met tahsildar after the settlement of court litigation.

Police on the lookout for absconding official

Meanwhile, the ACB sleuths are finding it to tough to nab the woman tahsildar as she was said to be frequently changing her place of stay. The tainted official earlier stayed in several working women’s hostels in Kurnool city. A team, led by Kurnool RDO B Venkateshu, are on the lookout for the absconding official

5 in ACB net in 3 months

In the last three months, five revenue officials, including three tahsildars - one from Gudur (the recent incident), Allagadda and Sanjamala, one deputy tahsildar from Panyam and one revenue inspector from Orvakal, were caught in ACB net.