Sand availability improving in Andhra, three lakh tonnes excavated in four days

VIJAYAWADA: The sand availability in State is steadily improving and in one week, the quantum of sand available has doubled, say the State government officials. According to them, in the last four days, more than 3 lakh tonnes of sand has been excavated. Production on November 7 was 86,482 tonnes as against 31,576 tonnes on November 1.

With floodwater further receding, sand will be excavated from more number of open reaches, patta lands and desiltation points across the State. The daily sand production is likely to exceed one lakh tonnes per day shortly.

As soon as floodwaters recede, the production will be ramped up to meet the requirement, they said. The State government had announced a new sand mining policy focusing on transparency, convenience and fair usage of sand. It has identified more than 187.8 lakh tonnes of sand reserves across the State to meet the demand.

Several preparations were made to ensure that the maximum quantity of sand is excavated. However, production was hampered due to continuous rains and flooding in major rivers in the State. However, with the situation improving day by day, officials are confident that shortly the new sand policy will be implemented in toto sans any problem.

VMC refuses to allot IGMC for Naidu’s fast

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has refused to allot IGMC Stadium for TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s 12-hour fast on November 14 against sand scarcity. The VMC officials maintained that the IGMC Stadium will be given only for official purposes. “We have informed the same to the TDP representatives,” VMC estate officer N Sridhar said. On Thursday, TDP leaders Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, B Arjunudu, Kollu Ravindra and Bonda Uma met the VMC chief seeking permission to stage protest at IGMC Stadium. They reasoned that as Naidu has Z-plus security, IGMC should be given as venue. The TDP is now contemplating to stage fast at Dharna Chowk. But, the place is not feasible from the security point of view. Meanwhile, the TDP chief and other leaders took exception to the denial of permission.