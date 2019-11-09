Sreenath Devireddy new Press Academy chairman in of Andhra Pradesh

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Senior journalist Sreenath Devireddy from 2008 to 2009 worked with The New Indian Express in Hyderabad.

Published: 09th November 2019 08:36 AM

Andhra Pradesh Devireddy Srinath Reddy appointed as AP press academy chairman.

Andhra Pradesh Devireddy Srinath Reddy appointed as AP press academy chairman. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior journalist Sreenath Devireddy has been appointed as the new chairman of the Press Academy of Andhra Pradesh. The State government issued orders to this effect on Friday.

Srinath, a native of Kovaramguttapalle in Simhadripuram mandal of Kadapa district, started his career in 1978 with Andhra Prabha in Bangalore, where he worked till 1981.  From 1981 to 2005, he worked with Andhra Prabha and Indian Express in Kadapa.

He also worked for BBC from 1997 to 1999 and contributed special political stories and highlighted the backwardness of Rayalaseema region. From 2005 to 2008, he worked as edition in-charge in The New Indian Express in Tirupati.

From 2008 to 2009, he worked with The New Indian Express in Hyderabad. Later, from 2010 to 2015, he worked as the coordinator for news analysis with Sakshi daily in Hyderabad.  He is a post-graduate from Sri Venkateswara University. He served as president of AP Union of Working Journalists Kadapa district from 1981 to 2005 and its secretary in 1990.

