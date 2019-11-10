Burglar held, valuables worth RS 2.5L recovered

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The Manubolu police arrested one person and recovered valuables worth `2.5 lakh from him. The accused was identified as G Mabasha (21) of Mallipu Colony in Chennai.Addressing the media on Saturday, Gudur DSP B Bhavani Harsha said that Mabasha, along with a minor, committed burglaries in two houses at Cherlopalli on September 18.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Mabasha at Gudur railway station on Saturday and recovered gold and silver ornaments worth `2.5 lakh from him. The minor was sent to Chengalpattu juvenile home in another case. Gudur circle inspector K Ramakrishna Reddy and sub-inspectors M Surya Prakash Reddy and Anwar Basha were present at the press meet.