Strive to increase application of knowledge: AICTE chief

VISAKHAPATNAM: All India Council for Technical Education (AITCE) chairperson Anil D Sahasrabudhe has said universities in India should strive towards improving knowledge application of what was taught in classrooms. He was speaking at the 10th convocation of GITAM Deemed to be University at the campus here on Saturday. On the occasion, Anil D Sahasrabudhe, ISRO chair professor and defence scientist Bhujanga Rao Vepakomma and orthopaedic surgeon Sunkara Venkata Adinarayana Rao were honoured with the honorary Doctor of Science (Sc.D) and renowned Telugu poet and writer Kalipatnam Ramarao, known as Kara Master, with honorary Doctor of Letters (D.Litt) by the university.

Sahasrabudhe said varsities play a major role in knowledge generation, knowledge assimilation and dissemination and knowledge application. “To succeed in these objectives, the institutions need to undertake initiatives such as industry linkages, change pedagogy, improve infrastructure for research and innovation, establish national and international networks, make facilities available to students 24X7, involve them in extracurricular activities and become multi-dimensional and transdisciplinary,” he said.

He advised the students to never stop being a student in life, and always being in self-learning.

In all, 78 research scholars received their Ph.D degrees and 2,000 graduates from engineering, science, pharmacy, management, architecture, law and social sciences received their degrees during the convocation. The university also presented gold medals to the best researchers and meritorious students.