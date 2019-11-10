Home States Andhra Pradesh

Wife-killer stabs second one, chokes son to death

 A man brutally killed his eight-month-old son and later he stabbed his wife on Saturday at Racharla mandal headquarters. 

Published: 10th November 2019 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  A man brutally killed his eight-month-old son and later he stabbed his wife on Saturday at Racharla mandal headquarters. According to police, Gummalla Chinna Pullaiah, 36, suspected fidelity of his wife Ramadevi, 27. This became a subject of frequent quarrels between the couple. On Saturday, as usual they got into a heated argument, and in a fit of rage, Pullaiah beat his wife with a stick and inflicted knife injuries on her. He then turned his ire on the infant boy, Hemanth Kumar, whom Pullaiah threw to the ground and choked him to death by pressing his foot on his throat. 

Not satisfied with this, he again attacked Ramadevi with the knife and fled the house, thinking that she was dead as she lay limp in a pool of blood.According to police, Ramadevi is Pullaiah’s second wife. He spent eight-year jail term for axing his first wife Lakshmidevi to death. The motive for the brutal murder was his suspicion that she was not faithful to him. 

After his release from jail two years back, he married Ramadevi. 
Following information from the neighbours, police immediately rushed to the spot. Ramadevi and her infant son were rushed to the Giddalur government hospital, where doctors declared the boy dead and admitted Ramadevi for treatment. According to doctors, her health condition was  critical. The body of the boy was sent for autopsy. Giddalur CI Sudhakar Rao visited the spot and conducted an inquest. Police launched a hunt for Pullaiah. “Pullaiah has criminal tendencies and served eight years in jail on charges of murdering his first wife. Now, he committed the same crime and ran away. We have got some key leads, ,” Sudhakar Rao told TNIE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Saryu Aarti was conducted to mark the Ayodhya verdict. (Photo | EPS/Sana Shakil)
Ayodhya after Verdict: Devotees gather at river Saryu for special aarti
From Ground Zero: Ayodhya stands up for communal amity after Supreme Court verdict
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp