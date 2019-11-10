Wife-killer stabs second one, chokes son to death

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A man brutally killed his eight-month-old son and later he stabbed his wife on Saturday at Racharla mandal headquarters. According to police, Gummalla Chinna Pullaiah, 36, suspected fidelity of his wife Ramadevi, 27. This became a subject of frequent quarrels between the couple. On Saturday, as usual they got into a heated argument, and in a fit of rage, Pullaiah beat his wife with a stick and inflicted knife injuries on her. He then turned his ire on the infant boy, Hemanth Kumar, whom Pullaiah threw to the ground and choked him to death by pressing his foot on his throat.

Not satisfied with this, he again attacked Ramadevi with the knife and fled the house, thinking that she was dead as she lay limp in a pool of blood.According to police, Ramadevi is Pullaiah’s second wife. He spent eight-year jail term for axing his first wife Lakshmidevi to death. The motive for the brutal murder was his suspicion that she was not faithful to him.

After his release from jail two years back, he married Ramadevi.

Following information from the neighbours, police immediately rushed to the spot. Ramadevi and her infant son were rushed to the Giddalur government hospital, where doctors declared the boy dead and admitted Ramadevi for treatment. According to doctors, her health condition was critical. The body of the boy was sent for autopsy. Giddalur CI Sudhakar Rao visited the spot and conducted an inquest. Police launched a hunt for Pullaiah. “Pullaiah has criminal tendencies and served eight years in jail on charges of murdering his first wife. Now, he committed the same crime and ran away. We have got some key leads, ,” Sudhakar Rao told TNIE.