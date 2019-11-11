Home States Andhra Pradesh

INS Kiltan on goodwill visit to Jakarta

The ship will also be participating in PASSEX with the Indonesian Navy on Nov 13.

Published: 11th November 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 07:59 AM

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: INS Kiltan, the indigenously designed P28 class anti-submarine warfare corvettes from the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet, is on a three-day visit to Jakarta from Sunday.

The visit is a part of the Eastern Fleet’s goodwill deployment to the ASEAN and Indo-Pacific. The visit coincides with the commemoration of 70 years of diplomatic relations between India and Indonesia.
During the visit, personnel of both the navies would interact, and aim at sharing best practices and experiences.

The ship will participate in various professional interactions and events with the Indonesian Navy which will include operational discussions, visit board search seizures drills, sports fixtures and social interactions.

The ship will also be participating in PASSEX with the Indonesian Navy on Nov 13.India has traditionally enjoyed warm relations with Indonesia due to the shared historical and cultural heritage going back thousands of years. Indo-Indonesia relations have shown an upswing in recent times.
Strong defence cooperation is a vital component of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two Asian countries.

