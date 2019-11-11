ITDA PO helps pregnant woman reach hospital

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: In an act of chivalry, Sitampeta ITDA PO CM Saikanth Varma helped a stranded pregnant woman reach Srikakulam hospital on Saturday late night. The official, who was returning after attending a meeting in the district headquarters, saw a 108 ambulance, which was shifting the women to the hospital from Lachannapeta of Burja mandal, had a breakdown after it rammed an autorickshaw.

As it was late at night, Saikanth Varma took the initiative of taking the woman to the Srikakulam GGH on his vehicle and also arranged for another 108 vehicle that shifted the injured to Amadalavalasa hospital.

Autorickshaw driver Simhachala and passenger Duppada Shiva Rama Krishna, both residents of Palakonda, received severe injuries in the mishap. A case was registered at Burja police station and the investigation was underway.