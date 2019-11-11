No threat to Telugu, it’s a must in all schools: Language panel chief

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad on Sunday defended the State government’s decision to introduce English medium from Class I to VI in all government schools as per the promise made by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in his party manifesto.

Speaking to the media, Lakshmi Prasad said GO 81 issued by the government will in fact help in wider promotion of the Telugu language as it will be made one of the compulsory subjects in private schools and those following CBSE and ICSE syllabi, where it is optional.

He said he always demanded making Telugu a compulsory subject in all schools in the State and the GO will go a long way in promoting the mother tongue in the State. Allaying fears of a section of people that Telugu would be given a step-motherly treatment henceforth, Lakshmi Prasad, the votary of mother tongue, said the language would gain greater currency in State schools.

Defending the GO, he said while children belonging to high and middle-income groups have access to English education, those from economically and socially weaker sections are being deprived of medium of instruction in the global language. When the people brought to the notice of Jagan Mohan Reddy during his padayatra the need for providing English medium education for their children, he promised to fulfil their aspiration.

The Official Language Commission Chairman congratulated the Chief Minister for making Telugu compulsory in the schools pursuing CBSE, ICSE and IB curriculum. Lakshmi Prasad, however, said he will request the Chief Minister to give an option to those students who wish to continue education in the Telugu medium. He refuted the allegation that the GO will hamper the growth of the Telugu language. Teachers will be given adequate training to teach in English, he said.