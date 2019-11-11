Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tiger safari at animal rescue centre on anvil

Plans on to introduce more felines, breeding programme for Bengal tigers proposed

Published: 11th November 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

A wild dog runs away on seeing visitors at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam on Sunday | G satyanarayana

By Sri Lakshmi Muttevi
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two days after the death of tigress Sita, a 26-year-old lioness, Sudha, died at the Animal Rescue Centre (ARC) in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. As such, the ARC, which is managed by the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, is now left with six big cats--four lionesses, one tiger and one tigress--who were rescued from different circuses after their exhibition for entertainment purposes was prohibited in the last decade.

Now, the zoo authorities are planning to introduce more big cats to the facility brought from other parts of the country so that a tiger and lion safari at the ARC could begin in the near future. As all the felines at the rescue centre are around 25 years old, they are developing health problems related to old age. The authorities are planning to start a breeding programme for Bengal tigers.   

“For the proposed safari, we have to initially build a significant population of lions and tigers at the zoo. Towards that effort, we have recently brought tigers to the zoo and may also get a tigress in the near future. As Bilaspur Zoo has accepted our offer, we have sent a proposal to the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) to allow us get one of their tigers,” zoo curator Yeshoda Bai told TNIE.

After the government banned using animals for entertainment in circuses, many tigers and lions were rescued and given shelter at the ARC. While some parts of the facilty is enclosed for the rescued animals, other areas were utilised for animals, brought from other zoos or rescued from forests, kept on quarantine.
“We need clearance from the forest department as we need to use forest land for safari,” she added  in forest area needs forest clearance, as we need to use  forest land”, she added.

One more big cat dies
Lioness Sudha was rescued from Ajantha Circus in 2001. She died of multiple organ failure at the age of 26 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Animal Rescue Centre
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp