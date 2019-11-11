Home States Andhra Pradesh

Where did your children study?: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan to Venkaiah Naidu, Chandrababu

Explaining at length the reasons for introducing English medium in all government schools, the Chief Minister observed that the poor have suffered because of not being educated in English.

Published: 11th November 2019 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Strongly defending the government decision to introduce English medium in government schools, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday termed as deplorable the criticism levelled against the move by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and actor-cum-politician Pawan Kalyan. "English is must if one has to compete in this world and that is the reason why I want our children to be educated in English medium. But several elders are vehemently opposing the GO in this regard which was issued last week," he said, and launched a fierce attack on the Opposition leaders as well as Venkaiah Naidu.

Challenging them to introspect, he questioned, "In which medium did your son study, Chandrababu Naidu garu? In which medium is your grandson going to study? Venkaiah Naidu garu, in which medium did your son and grandchildren study? Actor Pawan Kalyan garu, you have three wives and four-five children.

In which medium are they studying?" Jagan was speaking at the birth anniversary celebrations of India's first education minister and freedom fighter Moulana Abul Kalam Azad here.

Explaining at length the reasons for introducing English medium in all government schools, the Chief Minister observed that the poor have suffered because of not being educated in English. "It is only when children excel in studies that the lives of the poor can be changed.

Education is the only way out of poverty. It has become a daunting task for the poor to educate children. They want their kids to do well and be educated in English medium," he pointed out, and added that he had heard the heart beat of the people during his padayatra.

Elaborating further on the government plans, Jagan said English medium would be introduced from class I to VI from the next academic year.

From the year next thereon, in four years, English medium would be extended up to Class X. He clarified that Telugu or Urdu would also be part of the curriculum.

Vowing to change the face of government schools, the Chief Minister said the Naadu-Nedu (Then and Now) programme would be launched on November 14 and under it, infrastructure would be provided to 15,000 schools in the first phase.

"Revolutionary changes would be ushered in higher education too. Reforms would be rolled out to align education with employment opportunities. As part of this exercise, apprenticeship would be made mandatory for one year in higher education courses," he said.

The Chief Minister regretted that 33 per cent of the population as per the 2011 Census were illiterate in Andhra compared to 27 per cent at the national level. "This has to change," he stressed.

Separate board for Madrasas The Chief Minister announced that a separate board would be set up for Madrasas in the State and Amma Vodi, the programme incentivising mothers to send their children to school, would be extended to Madarsas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu Venkaiah Naidu Andhra Pradesh Education Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp