Where did your children study?: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan to Venkaiah Naidu, Chandrababu

VIJAYAWADA: Strongly defending the government decision to introduce English medium in government schools, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday termed as deplorable the criticism levelled against the move by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and actor-cum-politician Pawan Kalyan. "English is must if one has to compete in this world and that is the reason why I want our children to be educated in English medium. But several elders are vehemently opposing the GO in this regard which was issued last week," he said, and launched a fierce attack on the Opposition leaders as well as Venkaiah Naidu.

Challenging them to introspect, he questioned, "In which medium did your son study, Chandrababu Naidu garu? In which medium is your grandson going to study? Venkaiah Naidu garu, in which medium did your son and grandchildren study? Actor Pawan Kalyan garu, you have three wives and four-five children.

In which medium are they studying?" Jagan was speaking at the birth anniversary celebrations of India's first education minister and freedom fighter Moulana Abul Kalam Azad here.

Explaining at length the reasons for introducing English medium in all government schools, the Chief Minister observed that the poor have suffered because of not being educated in English. "It is only when children excel in studies that the lives of the poor can be changed.

Education is the only way out of poverty. It has become a daunting task for the poor to educate children. They want their kids to do well and be educated in English medium," he pointed out, and added that he had heard the heart beat of the people during his padayatra.

Elaborating further on the government plans, Jagan said English medium would be introduced from class I to VI from the next academic year.

From the year next thereon, in four years, English medium would be extended up to Class X. He clarified that Telugu or Urdu would also be part of the curriculum.

Vowing to change the face of government schools, the Chief Minister said the Naadu-Nedu (Then and Now) programme would be launched on November 14 and under it, infrastructure would be provided to 15,000 schools in the first phase.

"Revolutionary changes would be ushered in higher education too. Reforms would be rolled out to align education with employment opportunities. As part of this exercise, apprenticeship would be made mandatory for one year in higher education courses," he said.

The Chief Minister regretted that 33 per cent of the population as per the 2011 Census were illiterate in Andhra compared to 27 per cent at the national level. "This has to change," he stressed.

Separate board for Madrasas The Chief Minister announced that a separate board would be set up for Madrasas in the State and Amma Vodi, the programme incentivising mothers to send their children to school, would be extended to Madarsas.