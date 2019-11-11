Woman tries to kill friend’s wife in Anantpur

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: A woman attempted to kill a married woman by slitting her throat at Mahatma Gandhi Colony here on Saturday night.

CI Reddeppa said that the accused woman, Reshma, intruded into the house of victim Maheswari (19) and slit her throat in a bid to kill her. Hearing the screams of the victim, the neighbours rushed to the house and shifted her to the government general hospital.

Reshma allegedly had an affair with Srinivasulu, husband of Maheswari. Srinivasulu married Maheswari and the couple has a son. Holding grudge against Maheswari for marrying Srinivaslu, Reshma attempted to kill her.

Meanwhile, Maheswari, in her complaint to the police, stated that Reshma tried to kill her with the intention of marrying her husband. Reshma works in a supermarket near railway station here. The police registered a case and took up an investigation.