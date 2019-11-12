Home States Andhra Pradesh

Agency bandh disrupts tourist traffic to Andhra Pradesh's Paderu

The tribal associations across the state called for `Manyam Bandh' (Agency Bandh) and stopped all transportation facilities to the interior forest areas.

Published: 12th November 2019 01:45 PM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tourists to the famous destination of Paderu had to face severe problems on Tuesday with transportation facilities to agency areas in Visakhapatnam district disrupted due to the bandh call given by various tribal associations and unions demanding pattas to Podu lands.

Another issue raised by the protestors among others, was inclusion of tribals cultivating forest lands under the state government's Rythu Bharosa scheme. 

The tribal associations across the state called for 'Manyam Bandh' (Agency Bandh) and stopped all transportation facilities to the interior forest areas.

Locals and also tourists heading towards Vizag agency had to face the brunt of the protest with buses and private vehicles not plying on the roads.

Several tribals along with CPM staged protests at various places stopping movement of buses till noon.

According to Girijan Sangham members, as per the forest rights act, pattas for lands under podu cultivation should be given to the tribals and also the tribals cultivating those lands should be covered under the Rythu Bharosa scheme.
 

