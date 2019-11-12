Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government enhances honorarium of VOAs, sanghamitras, animators

Expressing hapiness over the government’s move, the staffers from across the State anointed the Chief Minister’s photo with milk and thanked him for implementing his promise.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Fulfilling another promise made during his padayatra, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday enhanced the monthly honorarium paid to animators, sanghamitras and village organisation assistants (VOAs), along with SLF/TLF resource persons, to Rs 10,000 from Rs 2,000.Two government orders (GOs)—one by the Rural Development Department and other by the Municipal Administration—was issued in this regard.

The honorarium of animators, sanghamitras and the VOAs, working under the Rural Development Department, and SLF/TLF (Slum Level Federation/Town Level Federation) resource persons working under the Municipal Administration Department, was cleared by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The VOAs/sanghamitras/animators render services at village-level and their honorarium is paid from the income of Village Organisations, while SLF/TLF resource persons work at slums and their service charges come from the income of the SLF/TLF.

During his 3,648 km Praja Sankalpa Yatra, Jagan Mohan Reddy had assured that his government would enhance the honorarium of SLF/TLF resource persons, animators, sanghamitras and the VOAs to Rs 10,000 per month.Expressing hapiness over the government’s move, the staffers from across the State anointed the Chief Minister’s photo with milk and thanked him for implementing his promise.

No. of essential drugs come down to 477

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has released orders on the list of essential and additional medicines that are to be made available in all government hospitals across the State. However, the number of drugs listed this year have reduced from last year. Essential and additional medicines have come down to 477 from 551, and 130 from 200 respectively.  Officials said that some of the medicines that were not being used were removed from the list.

