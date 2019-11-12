Andhra Pradesh seeks Centre’s assistance to solve state's financial crisis

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath has sought financial support from the Centre in view of the State’s precarious financial situation. "The State government is finding it hard to run even the routine administration, thanks to the previous government, which left behind Rs 40,000 crore worth pending bills. There is no possibility for the government to even go for fresh loans," Rajendranth said after meeting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi.

Rajendranath also claimed that no construction worker had committed suicide due to shortage of sand supply in the State. "Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu is trying to rake up an issue out of nothing. It is not right on part of a leader of Naidu’s stature to keep on lying," he said.

The State Finance Minister said Niramala Sitharaman has assured him that the funds due to the State would be released. "The Union Finance Minister said Rs 1,850 crore has been released till now and the balance funds will also be released at the earliest,’’ he said. The finance minister also listed out the number of welfare measures initiated by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, during his meet with the Union Finance Minister.