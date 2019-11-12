AP will play vital role in USD 5 trillion economy dream: IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Industries and Information Technology Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has said that the State plans to play a vital role in the Centre’s goal of making India a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025.

Speaking on the inaugural day of the two-day ‘Summit on Global Chemicals and Petrochemicals Manufacturing Hubs in India’ in Mumbai on Monday, Goutham Reddy said Andhra Pradesh is willing to play a more participatory role in the development of the national economy.

The State, under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is more focussed on ensuring transparency in governance, friendly industrial policy, and creating world-class infrastructure and international workforce, he said, adding that Andhra Pradesh had the second-largest coastal line in the country after Gujarat and abundant petroleum and gas resources.

Due to the presence of natural deposits and other resources, the State has a huge potential for growth, he stated and invited other States to invest in Andhra Pradesh. “The coastal and petrochemical corridors, which play a key role in the global economy, will contribute to the growth of the nation as well.”“We have a very customised policy for MSMEs that want to invest in the petroleum, chemicals and petrochemicals investment region (PCPIR),” he said and added, “the RINL has one of the major operations in the K-G basin.”

Goutham Reddy assured the companies who would invest in the State that all necessary assistance and cooperation would be provided to them, and invited Union Minister Sadananda Gowda to visit the PCPIR region. He also requested the Centre to advocate the benefits of investing in Andhra Pradesh to the multi-national companies.

Dr Rajat Bhargava, Principal Secretary, Industries, Infrastructure, Investment and Commerce, gave a Powerpoint presentation on the PCPIR in the State. He explained to the audience about the infrastructure and other facilities available in Visakhapatnam and Kakinada. He asked the Centre to provide fund for further infrastructure development in the region, which will help in contributing to the $5 trillion economy goal.

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda, Odisha State Minister of Home, Power, Industries, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra, Chief Secretary of Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Raghavendra Rao, Deepak Nitrate P Mehta company chairman Deepak P Mehta, Prabh Das from FICCI Plastic and Petrochemicals Industry Committee and senior officials of Central Chemicals and Fertilizers Department also took part in the summit.