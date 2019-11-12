CCS fund: Andhra Pradesh RTC employees to stage protest from today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding that the APSRTC management repay Rs 380 crore amount utilised from Credit Co-operative Society (CCS) of employees, Employees Union (EU), the recognised body of the Corporation, will agitate at 126 bus depots across the State on November 12 and 13.

In a press release issued here on Monday, RTC EU general secretary P Damodar said that CCS was started for the employees welfare and it has a turnover of Rs 1,200 crore.

A few months ago, the management had diverted Rs 364 crore from the trust for other purposes and including Rs 13 crore interest the total amount pegged to Rs 380 crore. With this, the employees are not in a position to avail loans from the trust and it has become a tough task for them to meet their needs for education purpose and their children’s marriage, he said.

On several occasions, the issue was taken into the notice of management but there was no response to redeposit the diverted amount. The union has decided to stage agitations on Tuesday and Wednesday, he said.