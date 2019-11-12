Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu invites people to deeksha over sand scarcity

He said, during his rule, he introduced a free sand policy to make the nature’s gift available to all so everyone would be able to fulfil their dream of building their homes at an affordable price.

Published: 12th November 2019 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Former CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, in an open letter to the people of State, called upon them to join his 12-hour deeksha at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada on November 14 to protest over sand scarcity. 

In the letter, he said he introduced a free sand policy to make the nature’s gift available to all so everyone would be able to fulfil their dream of building their homes at an affordable price, but the present government created artificial scarcity adversely impacting 30 lakh people dependent on building and construction sector.  

He said unable to support their families due to lack of work in the wake of sand scarcity, 40 persons committed suicide. "To fight for their rights and at the same time stand by the people suffering due to sand shortage, I have decided to take up a 12-hour protest," he explained.

Chandrababu Naidu, who reviewed the arrangements for his deeksha, directed his party leaders to make necessary arrangements for receiving a large number of TDP workers. "We should stand by the families who suffered due to sand shortage," he said. The TDP chief asked the party leaders to expose the ‘lies’ of the YSRC and ‘injustice’ they did to the people in the last five months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu Andhra pradesh sand scarcity
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp