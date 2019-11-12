Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu invites people to deeksha over sand scarcity

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, in an open letter to the people of State, called upon them to join his 12-hour deeksha at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada on November 14 to protest over sand scarcity.

In the letter, he said he introduced a free sand policy to make the nature’s gift available to all so everyone would be able to fulfil their dream of building their homes at an affordable price, but the present government created artificial scarcity adversely impacting 30 lakh people dependent on building and construction sector.

He said unable to support their families due to lack of work in the wake of sand scarcity, 40 persons committed suicide. "To fight for their rights and at the same time stand by the people suffering due to sand shortage, I have decided to take up a 12-hour protest," he explained.

Chandrababu Naidu, who reviewed the arrangements for his deeksha, directed his party leaders to make necessary arrangements for receiving a large number of TDP workers. "We should stand by the families who suffered due to sand shortage," he said. The TDP chief asked the party leaders to expose the ‘lies’ of the YSRC and ‘injustice’ they did to the people in the last five months.