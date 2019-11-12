IAS officer Nilam Sawhney set to become new Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Social Justice and Empowerment Secretary Nilam Sawhney was on Monday sent back to her cadre State Andhra Pradesh, where she is likely to be appointed as the Chief Secretary.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved repatriation of Sawhney, a 1984 batch IAS officer, on the request of the AP government, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said. Tribal Affairs Secretary Deepak Khandekar has been given the additional charge of the post of Secretary of Social Justice and Empowerment, in place of Sawhney, it said. ​

The State government had recently shunted out 1983 batch IAS officer LV Subramanyam from the post of CS and posted him as Director General of Human Resource Development Institute. Chief Commissioner of Land Administration Neerabh Kumar Prasad was asked to hold the charge of CS until further orders.