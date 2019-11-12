Home States Andhra Pradesh

Singapore Minister-in-Charge of Trade says Amaravati Start-up area project closed based on mutual consent

We note that the newly elected Government of Andhra Pradesh has decided not to proceed with the Start-Up Area given its other priorities for the state, the minister said in a statement.

Published: 12th November 2019 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Singapore’s minister-in-charge, Trade relations, S Iswaran

Singapore’s minister-in-charge, Trade relations, S Iswaran

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the Andhra Pradesh State government issued orders terminating the Start-up area project in Amaravati, Singapore's in-charge Minister of Trade Relations S Iswaran issued a statement on Tuesday stating that the decision by the Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP) to close the Amaravati Capital City Start-Up Area project is based on mutual consent between the GoAP and the Singapore consortium.

"The Singapore government notes the decision by the GoAP to close the Amaravati Capital City Start-Up Area project via a Government Order dated 11 November 2019. The closure is based on mutual consent between the GoAP and the Singapore Consortium (comprising Ascendas Singbridge Pte Ltd (now part of CapitaLand Group) and Sembcorp Development Ltd),'' a release by Ministry of Trade and Industry, Singapore said.

Singapore's Minister-in-Charge of Trade Relations S Iswaran, in the statement, said, "The Singapore Consortium was appointed by the GoAP in 2017 to help master develop the 6.84 km Start Up area os its new capital city Amaravati. We note that the newly elected Government of Andhra Pradesh has decided not to proceed with the Start-Up Area given its other priorities for the state. Companies recognise such risks when venturing into any overseas market and factor them into their investment decisions. In this instance, the Singapore Consortium companies have stated that the project has cost them a few million dollars, and that its closure does not impact their investment plans in India.''

Iswaran added that Singapore companies remain interested in opportunities in Andhra Pradesh and other Indian states because of the size and potential of the market. "Our economic agencies will continue to held our companies internationalise by exploring opportunities in India and other overseas markets,'' Iswaran said.

It may be recalled that the AP state government issued a GO on Monday stating that it would refrain from proceeding further in the start-up area development project of 6.84 sq km.

The decision to terminate the agreement with the Singapore consortium was taken in the October 30 meeting of the State Cabinet held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
S Iswaran Amaravati Capital City Start-Up Area project Amaravati Capital City
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gun-toting photos of young couple have gone viral on social media.
Nagaland rebel leader’s son, daughter-in-law brandish guns at wedding reception
One year after Cyclone Gaja: How are some of TN's worst-hit farmers faring?
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp