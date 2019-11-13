Man tortures kids to blackmail wife

By Express News Service

ELURU: In a shocking incident, a man from Sarava village in Narsapuram mandal tortured two of his children to take his anger on his wife, who is employed in Dubai, for not sending him money.

Elisha, the man in question, sent the video footage of torturing his children to his wife four days ago.

According to the police, Elisha married Mahalakshmi 12 years ago and have two children together. Mahalakshmi works in Dubai.

She used to send money to her husband, which he allegedly used to lead a luxurious life and became addicted to bad habits. When Mahalakshmi stopped sending him money, he tortured his children Keerthi and Mammulu by beating them with a belt and sent the video footage of the same to her.

She forwarded the footage to her relatives in Narasapuram, who rushed to the village and shifted the children to their maternal uncle’s house.The aunt of the children lodged a complaint with the Narasapuram rural police station, who registered a case under Section 324, IT Act 305, 116, 516, 498A and Juvenile Justice Act 75-2015. Elisha and his sister were arrested.

Meanwhile, the video footage went viral on social media. Minister for Women and Child Welfare Taneni Vanitha visited the two children on Tuesday.The minister spoke with the mother of the children over video call in the presence of mediapersons in Narasapuram. She assured that she would provide for the children and protect them.

