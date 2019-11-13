Home States Andhra Pradesh

Man tortures kids to blackmail wife

Sends video to woman, working in Dubai for money; arrested; relatives rescue the girls

Published: 13th November 2019 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

(Above) Minister Taneni Vanitha speaks to the girls’ mother via video call; (below) Keerthi and Mammulu, the children who were tortured | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

ELURU: In a shocking incident, a man from Sarava village in Narsapuram mandal tortured two of his children to take his anger on his wife, who is employed in Dubai, for not sending him money.
Elisha, the man in question, sent the video footage of torturing his children to his wife four days ago.
According to the police, Elisha married Mahalakshmi 12 years ago and have two children together. Mahalakshmi works in Dubai.

She used to send money to her husband, which he allegedly used to lead a luxurious life and became addicted to bad habits.  When Mahalakshmi stopped sending him money, he tortured his children Keerthi and Mammulu by beating them with a belt and sent the video footage of the same to her.

She forwarded the footage to her relatives in Narasapuram, who rushed to the village and shifted the children to their maternal uncle’s house.The aunt of the children lodged a complaint with the Narasapuram rural police station, who registered a case under Section 324, IT Act 305, 116, 516, 498A and Juvenile Justice Act 75-2015. Elisha and his sister were arrested.

Meanwhile, the video footage went viral on social media. Minister for Women and Child Welfare Taneni Vanitha visited the two children on Tuesday.The minister spoke with the mother of the children over video call in the presence of mediapersons in Narasapuram. She assured that she would provide for the children and protect them.

Minister visits, video footage goes viral
Minister for Women and Child Welfare Taneni Vanitha visited the two children on Tuesday. The video footage went viral on social media

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Blackmail Kids Man Tortures Children
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gun-toting photos of young couple have gone viral on social media.
Nagaland rebel leader’s son, daughter-in-law brandish guns at wedding reception
One year after Cyclone Gaja: How are some of TN's worst-hit farmers faring?
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp