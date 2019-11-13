Pawan Kalyan slams Jagan Mohan Reddy for marriage remarks

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, explaining the impact of sand shortage on lakhs of people dependent on construction sector and “lacunae” in the new sand policy, has urged intervention of Governor Biswabhusan Hairchandan to impress upon the government to make a course correction. The Jana Sena chief submitted a memorandum to the Governor with 18 suggestions to improve the situation.

Later, speaking to mediapersons, the actor-turned-politician lashed out at Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for making personal remarks. Stating that he asked his partymen not to react on the personal remarks made by Jagan, he said it is not Jana Sena policy. “We have been criticising only policy-related matters. If we want, we too can make personal remarks, but our upbringing is preventing us from speaking in the same language,” he said.

Reminding Jagan the reason for Potti Sriramulu’s sacrifices, the Jana Sena chief, citing studies, said that getting educated in mother tongue during primary schooling will benefit the students. “If a new teaching medium was to be introduced, it should be done after training teachers and launching a pilot programme. I fear all this talk of English medium is to divert people’s attention from the sorry state of finances, which is evident from the discussion of Finance Minister with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman,” he said. Taking exception to the ‘unilateral’ manner in which schools were converted into English medium, he said in a sarcastic manner that CM even wanted Suprabhatam of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala temple to be chanted in English.