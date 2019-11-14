Documents seized from house of tahsildar

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The issue of tainted tahsildar, who is on the run for the past six days, took a new turn on Tuesday when the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials conducted search operations at her official quarters in Kurnool city.

Gudur tahsildar Shaik Haseena Bee, who was caught red-handed by ACB sleuths, while accepting a bribe of Rs 4,00,000 through her agent-cum-brother on November 8, at Panyam, is absconding.

It is alleged that Haseena, in collusion with Kothapalli Mandal Parishad Development Officer Giddaiah, had masterminded the entire episode.

Giddaiah and Haseena have gone underground ever since Panyam bribery case.

ACB officials, who have been searching for absconding tahsildar, have found some incriminating documents, including audio, video recordings and photos at the government quarter C/B 40, near C Camp circle in the city during search operations, on Tuesday morning.

After getting credible information, ACB DSP M Nagabhushanam along with revenue officials broke the locks of the quarters and seized some documents, photos, audio and video records.

10 rooms taken on rent

Many eyebrows were raised after coming to know that the tahsildar had taken nearly 10 rooms on rent at different private women’s hostels in the city.

She was meeting her clients through her brother Shaik Hussain Basha by quickly changing addresses, it is learnt.

The DSP said, “We have booked a case against the MPDO for harbouring the accused. Interestingly, he also took medical leave from higher officials for 30 days.”

Zilla Parishad officials confirmed that the MPDO had applied for leave from November 8 to 25.

The corruption case has brought disrepute to the revenue department.

The RDO is also making efforts to trace the corrupt tahsildar. However, it is learnt that Haseena has approached a senior minister belonging to Rayalaseema region to bail her out of the corruption case.

Bribe for land clearance

According to the ACB officials, Haseena had demanded `8 lakh for giving revenue clearance to 4.38 acres of land located in survey numbers 864-2A, 864-2 B1 and 864-2B2 in Gudur as it was involved in a court dispute.

The complainant D Suresh met the tahsildar after settlement of court dispute, but she demanded a bribe of Rs 8 lakh. However, Suresh struck a deal for Rs 4 lakh priorly and later lodged a complaint with the ACB.

Based on his complaint, the ACB caught the tahsildar red-handed while accepting the bribe amount through her brother-cum-agent Hussain at Panyam bus stop from the complainant on November 8.

“After the trap of A2 Hussain, he was produced in court, which remanded him. The ACB officials are conducting searches for the A1 Haseena, along with Kurnool RDO B Venkateshu, but her whereabouts are not traceable and mobile phone is also switched off,” the ACB DSP said.