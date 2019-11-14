Home States Andhra Pradesh

Documents seized from house of tahsildar

Tainted official along with Kothapalli MPDO at large; approaches R’seema minister to bail her out of ACB case?

Published: 14th November 2019 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Gudur tahsildar Shaik Haseena Bee with Kothapalli MPDO Giddaiah

Gudur tahsildar Shaik Haseena Bee with Kothapalli MPDO Giddaiah (File photo)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The issue of tainted tahsildar, who is on the run for the past six days, took a new turn on Tuesday when the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials conducted search operations at her official quarters in Kurnool city.

Gudur tahsildar Shaik Haseena Bee, who was caught red-handed by ACB sleuths, while accepting a bribe of Rs 4,00,000 through her agent-cum-brother on November 8, at Panyam, is absconding.

It is alleged that Haseena, in collusion with Kothapalli Mandal Parishad Development Officer Giddaiah, had masterminded the entire episode.

Giddaiah and Haseena have gone underground ever since Panyam bribery case.

ACB officials, who have been searching for absconding tahsildar, have found some incriminating documents, including audio, video recordings and photos at the government quarter C/B 40, near C Camp circle in the city during search operations, on Tuesday morning.

After getting credible information, ACB DSP M Nagabhushanam along with revenue officials broke the locks of the quarters and seized some documents, photos, audio and video records.

10 rooms taken on rent

Many eyebrows were raised after coming to know that the tahsildar had taken nearly 10 rooms on rent at different private women’s hostels in the city.

She was meeting her clients through her brother Shaik Hussain Basha by quickly changing addresses, it is learnt.

The DSP said, “We have booked a case against the MPDO for harbouring the accused. Interestingly, he also took medical leave from higher officials for 30 days.”

Zilla Parishad officials confirmed that the MPDO had applied for leave from November 8 to 25.

The corruption case has brought disrepute to the revenue department.

The RDO is also making efforts to trace the corrupt tahsildar. However, it is learnt that Haseena has approached a senior minister belonging to Rayalaseema region to bail her out of the corruption case.

Bribe for land clearance

According to the ACB officials, Haseena had demanded `8 lakh for giving revenue clearance to 4.38 acres of land located in survey numbers 864-2A, 864-2 B1 and 864-2B2 in Gudur as it was involved in a court dispute.

The complainant D Suresh met the tahsildar after settlement of court dispute, but she demanded a bribe of Rs 8 lakh. However, Suresh struck a deal for Rs 4 lakh priorly and later lodged a complaint with the ACB.

Based on his complaint, the ACB caught the tahsildar red-handed while accepting the bribe amount through her brother-cum-agent Hussain at Panyam bus stop from the complainant on November 8.

“After the trap of A2 Hussain,  he was produced in court, which remanded him. The ACB officials are conducting searches for the A1 Haseena, along with Kurnool RDO B Venkateshu, but her whereabouts are not traceable and mobile phone is also switched off,” the ACB DSP said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anti-Corruption Bureau Tahsildar Kurnool
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp