Indo-US tri-services exercise begins in Vizag

Tiger Triumph, which stands for tri-services India U.S. Amphibious Exercise, is being held from November 13 to 21, near Visakhapatnam and Kakinada. 

Published: 14th November 2019

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Indian and United States (US) Armed Forces kicked off the inaugural joint tri-services exercise, Tiger Triumph, here on Wednesday with the arrival of USS Germantown (LSD 42). 

“Military collaboration between India and the US is a result of growing, high-level trust and consistent effort to broaden the ways in which we can work together,” said US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster.  

The training events will enhance Indo-US military-to-military relations and hone individual and small-unit skills in humanitarian assistance and disaster response. 

Training like this builds the capacity of both the US and Indian participants, while improving their ability to operate together. 

“Exercise Tiger Triumph gives us the opportunity for professional and cultural exchanges at all levels that expand common ground and demonstrate the strength of the Indo-US relationship,” said US Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel Dana Demer, special purpose Marine-Air Ground Task Force Commander. 

More than 500 US marines and sailors and 1,200 Indian soldiers, sailors, and airmen are participating in the nine-day joint exercise.

“In addition to hosting exercises like Tiger Triumph this region of India has become a hub of U.S.-Indian defence manufacturing and joint innovation,” Consul General Joel Reifman said. 

