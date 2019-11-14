Home States Andhra Pradesh

Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence

Purushotham's parents Shyamsunder Reddy and Kalpana, along with student organisations, staged a protest in front of the school demanding justice.

Published: 14th November 2019 11:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends.

Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Following the death of a UKG student after falling into a vessel of piping hot sambar at the hostel of a private school in Panyam, various student organisations staged a protest in front of the school demanding Rs 50 lakh ex gratia to the victim’s family.

The protesters also held the school management responsible for the boy's death.

The deceased Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying in UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. According to police, the boy was shifted to the Kurnool General Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

Purushotham hailed from Tippayipalli of Orvakal mandal. Purushotham's parents Shyamsunder Reddy and Kalpana, along with student organisations, staged a protest in front of the school demanding justice.

Speaking to the media, PDSU district vice-president SMD Rafi alleged that negligence and lack of monitoring by the management had resulted in the death of the boy.

"How can the boy fall into sambar? Why was no one guarding the students during lunchtime? Isn't this negligence?" he questioned.

He added that in order to prevent the recurrence of such a situation, officials should book the school management.

Meanwhile, the Panyam police have registered a case after pacifying the family and students.

Speaking to the media, Panyam Circle Inspector Nagaraju said, "As per our probe, the incident happened during lunch hour. We have registered a case based on a complaint from the boy's father.”

District education officer Sai Ram said that a committee was formed to probe the incident following orders from district collector G Veerapandian.

Panyam mandal educational officer Kotaiah said, "This is an unfortunate incident. The team of officials is already probing it and we will definitely take action against the persons responsible."
 

