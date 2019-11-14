Senior IAS officer Nilam Sawhney appointed Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC government has appointed senior IAS officer Nilam Sawhney as the Chief Secretary.

Sawhney, who was repatriated to Andhra Pradesh (parent cadre) on November 11 on the state government’s request, became the first woman Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh.

The indications were clear of Sawhney being appointed as the new head, as the 1984-batch IAS officer met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy the same day LV Subramanyam was removed from the post of the Chief Secretary.

Nilam hails from New Delhi, also served as the Collector of Nalgonda.