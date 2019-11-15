‘Cancel land allotment to CMR’: Andhra Pradesh BJP chief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State President Kanna Lakshminarayana wrote a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy requesting that the six parcels of land allotted to CMR Group Viswa Priya Construction Company in Visakhapatnam be cancelled.

He further requested that the exemptions extended on stamp duty, registration costs and other charges also be recovered from the group.

Kanna further alleged that the land allotment to CMR Group was ‘unethical and illegal’ and ‘controversial’.

“While the allotment by the Chandrababu Naidu government to LuLu Group, which the present government cancelled, at a meagre lease rate was highly objectionable, doling out six parcels (4.85 acres) of prime land is unethical and illegal,” he said in the letter.