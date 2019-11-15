Ex-TDP MLA Vamsi Mohan likens party to Titanic, says 'Lokesh and gang' sure to sink it

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan, who hit the headlines after rebelling against his own party -- the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) -- and making derogatory comments against party chief Chandrababu Naidu and general secretary Nara Lokesh, intensified his attack on Friday, claiming that the TDP is worse than the Titanic and that 'Lokesh and gang' are sure to sink it sooner rather than later.

In an exclusive interview with TNIE, the controversial legislator accused Lokesh of orchestrating a malicious social media campaign against him out of fear that he could support the entry of Junior NTR into the party in the future. Vamsi, earlier in the day, met Vijayawada Commissioner of Police and lodged a formal complaint against several websites, including one which he said was run by none other than Naidu himself, for assassinating his character.

Replying to queries on his future course of action, Vamsi said he was impressed by the welfare schemes being implemented by the Jagan government and asserted that he will extend his support to Jagan. However, maintaining suspense on whether he would join the YSRC, he said he would take a call only after holding talks with Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Responding to the show-cause notice served on him by the TDP and the news of his suspension from the party, Vamsi sought to know who was Chandrababu Naidu to suspend him when he had already quit the party. He also questioned why Naidu was mum and failed to serve any notice or sit on a Deeksha in Delhi when his party's Rajya Sabha members joined the BJP.