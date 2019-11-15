Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan warns against 'english call'

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Thursday accused the ruling YSRC of resorting to double speak on several issues.

“While it was in the Opposition, it sang a different tune and now after coming to power, it sings another,” the actor-turned-politician said. Taking objection to YSRC leaders trying to project him as casteist, he said, “If you have any difference of opinions, you need to confine only to politics.”

He alleged neglect of Telugu language by the YSRC government and expressed concern over the lack of anger on the issue from the people in the state.

“If you insult Goddess Saraswati – the language — and remove Telugu medium, you will be ruined,” he told YSRC.

He said the Congress lost its prominence in the State as it had ignored regional aspirations and language concerns. The same mistake is being repeated by the YSRC.