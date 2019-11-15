Nilam Sawnhey takes charge as Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh promises to work for state development

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after being appointed as Chief Secretary, senior IAS officer Nilam Sawhney noted that she would work towards development of the state, with the mandate given by the government, giving priority to health, education, agriculture and other sectors.

The 1984-batch bureaucrat is the first woman Chief Secretary of the reorganised Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to the media after taking over the post from Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) and in-charge Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad at the Secretariat on Thursday, Nilam Sawhney, who got repatriated to home cadre from Central deputation on November 11, recounted her association with the State.

“It is my pleasure and privilege to come back to Andhra Pradesh. My first posting was in Machilipatnam as assistant collector in 1985. Life has come full circle. Having learnt everything in this state, I will work to the best of my ability to do my bit for the State. I would like to work towards the development of the State with whatever mandate given by the government with focus on health, agriculture and education,” she noted.

Prior to assuming charge as the Chief Secretary, Nilam was the Union Secretary for Department of Social Justice and Empowerment in New Delhi.

She worked in various capacities in both the undivided and divided State before going for Central deputation in 2018.

In undivided Andhra Pradesh, two women IAS officials — Sathi Nair and Minnie Mathew — made it to the top post.After assuming charge, Nilam Sawhney formally met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his residence in Tadepalli. Later, she also called on Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan.