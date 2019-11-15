Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rajamahendravaram girl wins gold at chess championship

The Rajamahendravaram girl represented Asia, in Under-2100, open section category, after she won the World Women Amateur Chess Championship 2019, U-2300 held in Mexico in the month of July.

Published: 15th November 2019 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Sandhya won five of the nine matches, faced a draw in two and lost the other two, as she won six points out of nine. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sandhya Goli bagged gold at the Asian Amateur Women Chess Championship 2019 held at Kathmandu in Nepal from November 9 to 14.

Her current world rating is 1908. Sandhya now became the only female to be selected for the World Amateur Chess Championships to be conducted in 2020.

While Sun Furong from China won second place, Sujana Lohani from Nepal secured the third position. 
“It is a very proud moment for me. I am elated that I could bring glory to my country. I am also thankful to the Indian government as I am the only one officially selected by them to represent our country at the world-stage,” she said.

She will be on Europe tour between December, 2019 and February next year. She will represent India in Grand Master tournaments to be held in Greece, 25th Chess Festival to be held in Italy and other NORMS tournament in Europe.

Rajamahendravaram Andhra Pradesh Sandhya Goli Asian Amateur Women Chess Championship 2019
