125 Navayuga contractors seek release of pending bills for AP's Polavaram project

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The sub-contractors engaged by Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd for the execution of the Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP) staged a dharna at the firm’s office demanding that the infrastructure agency release payments for all the pending bills.

The sub-contractors alleged that the firm has been evading payments since January and that pendency of bills would be to the tune of Rs 100 crore. It may be recalled that NECL was recently terminated from the execution of Polavaram irrigation works after the State government decided to go for reverse tendering.

The sub-contractors protested at the firm’s office in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Speaking on the occasion, they said, "We are about 125 sub-contractors from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. We were promised the release of a part of the arrears before Dasara. But, even now, the firm has not paid a single rupee. The contracting agency has also moved all the machinery and paraphernalia from the project site after its contract was terminated. So, we are running after the management."