Home States Andhra Pradesh

All well between Guntur Municipal Corporation, Durga temple panel

The locals claimed that the GMC demolished the temple without issuing any prior notice and have been demanding a site for the reconstruction of the temple since Thursday. 

Published: 16th November 2019 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

The temple committee members submitting representation mentioning willingness for demolition of temple to GMC commissioner C Anuradha

The temple committee members submitting representation mentioning willingness for demolition of temple to GMC commissioner C Anuradha| Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A day after the Durga temple on Nandivelugu road was demolished, the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has cleared its name against the allegations made by the locals. The locals claimed that the GMC demolished the temple without issuing any prior notice and have been demanding a site for the reconstruction of the temple since Thursday. 

However, the GMC refuted allegations of forcible demolition and claimed that an alternative place for the temple was allotted as compensation, on which a temple has been already constructed. "Despite the construction of a new temple at an alternative site, the temple committee did not shift the temple built on the road, hence the GMC officials demolished the temple. It was done only after shifting the idols," GMC commissioner C Anuradha maintained. 

The temple committee members submitted a representation to the GMC commissioner on Friday, mentioning that the temple committee along with devotees were not against the demolition of the temple for Nandivelugu road widening works and the GMC has taken the right step. They requested the public not to share posts with religious comments on social media in order to create tension among the devotees. 

They mentioned that the GMC officials had conducted meetings with devotees, temple committee members several times since 2016, following  which the GMC provided a 50 square feet site for construction of a new temple on the premises of MEPMA office near Kolli Sarada Market in Guntur. 

Anuradha said that the temple was built on the road, which obstructed the road widening works and caused inconvenience to public transportation  between NTR statue centre and Nandivelugu road from APSRTC bus terminal.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Guntur Municipal Corporation Guntur Durga temple Guntur temple dmeolition
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp