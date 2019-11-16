Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh HC refuses to issue interim order on civic polls

The court was dealing with a Public Interest Litigation filed by one K Narendra Kumar from Guntur district challenging the additional 5 per cent reservations in Panchayat elections.

Published: 16th November 2019 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court on Friday refused to issue an interim order with regard to the conduct of local body elections in the State. The court was dealing with a Public Interest Litigation filed by one K Narendra Kumar from Guntur district challenging the additional 5 per cent reservations in Panchayat elections to the 50 per cent reservations as directed by the Supreme Court. 

In Dr. K Krishna Murthy vs Union Government, the apex court had directed that the reservations should not exceed 50 per cent. However, Sections 9, 15, 152,180 and 181 of AP Panchayat Raj Act 1994 allow for five per cent more reservations. At present, SCs have 16 per cent, STs 5 per cent and BCs 34 per cent in local body elections. 

The court directed the State government to file a counter affidavit in the issue in four weeks’ time and adjourned the case hearing. Meanwhile, the government filed an affidavit in the court that it is prepared to conduct Panchayat Polls in the State before March. 

