Andhra Pradesh: TDP leader Nara Lokesh hits back at suspended MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi

NELLORE: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has said that there will be no loss to the party with the exit of Gannavaram legislator Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan. Speaking to the media at the NTR Bhavan here on Friday, Lokesh alleged that Vamsi left the party only to protect his properties.

“There is no party-backed propaganda against Vamsi through some web channels, as has been alleged by the MLA. But may I ask why he is mentioning Junior NTR’s issue now after 10 years. He used to chastise Jagan till recently and now he is planning to shift his loyalties to the YSRC and that indicates degree of his honesty,” Lokesh said.

Senior TDP leader Varla Ramaiah said that how Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi could shift his loyalties to YSRC, against which he had made several comments earlier. Ramaiah also asked how could Vamsi use filthy language when he was observing Ayyappa deeksha. “Vamsi had made comments against Sakshi channel too. He had criticised Jagan and said that the YSRC leaders were not fit to become even ward members.

Vamsi benefited from TDP and now he is shifting his loyalties only to protect his properties,” Ramaiah alleged.