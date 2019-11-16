Car, land owners also eligible for Andhra Pradesh's YSR Aarogyasri scheme

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Not only ration card holders, even those having a car are also eligible for the Dr YSR Aarogyasri scheme, the scope of which has been greatly expanded by the State government.

The government on Friday issued the eligibility criteria for YSR Aarogyasri scheme. According to the Government Order issued by Principal Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) KS Jawahar Reddy, all rice card holders are eligible for the scheme. Beneficiaries of YSR Pension Kanuka, Jagananna Vidya and Vasathi Deevana scheme are also eligible to avail of Aarogyasri.

People having less than 12 acres of wetland or less than 35 acres of dry land and a total of less than 35 acres (both wet and dry land) are eligible for YSR Aarogyasri. Households with an annual income of less than Rs 5 lakh can avail themselves of YSR Aarogyasri by submitting income certificate or income tax returns.

People paying municipal property tax for a plot less than 3,000 sq ft (334 sq yards) are also eligible for the health scheme. Any employee, other than permanent government employee/pensioner, whose annual income is less than Rs 4 lakh can also get the benefit. Families or households having one personal car are also eligible for the health scheme as per the criteria.

Wages of Aarogyasri staff hiked

The State government has increased remuneration of the field staff of YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust. As per the revised remuneration, Aarogya Mitra (PHCs and network hospitals) will get Rs 12,000 per month, while the team leader will be paid Rs 15,000 per month. The government issued a GO on Friday hiking the salaries of staff of Aarogyasri Health Care Trust