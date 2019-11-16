Port Blair-Delhi Air India flight grounded at Vishakhapatnam airport

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as 90 Delhi-bound passengers were stranded as Port Blair to Delhi via Visakhapatnam flight was grounded at the city airport on Friday. Officials said the AI flight no 488, which landed At Vizag airport from Port Blair, was grounded due to operational reasons. They said the flight will now take off on Saturday. The transit passengers were accommodated in city hotels and their needs were taken care of, they said.

The A320 AI flight was scheduled to take off from Vizag airport at 5.28 pm and now it is likely to depart at 9.25 am on Saturday—nearly 16 hours delay due to operational reasons. Those passengers, who wanted to cancel their journey, were allowed to do so. The officials said supporting staff will ready the flight for onward journey to Delhi on Saturday.